The DNC chair was heckled by protesters while trying talk at a Florida delegate breakfast

Soon-to-be-former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz addressed a chaotic crowd at a Florida delegate breakfast at the Democratic National Convention on Monday morning.

The congresswoman resigned Sunday afternoon following leaked emails which indicated that members of the DNC supported Hillary Clinton’s bid for the party’s nomination while speaking critically of her primary opponent, Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Schultz’s resignation is effective following the convention this week in Philadelphia.

