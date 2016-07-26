Outgoing DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz booed at Florida delegation breakfast amid email scandal

The outgoing chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, was booed at her home state’s delegation breakfast on Monday, after thousands of email were leaked online that appeared to show the committee conspiring against Bernie Sanders.

Schultz, a Florida congresswoman, was speaking at a Florida delegation breakfast just one day after she announced she would resign following the Philadelphia convention.

When she entered the room, attendees loudly booed her. Many continued heckling the congresswoman throughout her speech.

Internal DNC emails published by Wikileaks Friday showed top staffers considering leaking negative information about Sanders, the Vermont senator who was running against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination. Among other things, officials at the DNC were shown to have scoffed at Sanders supporters and even at one point questioned Sanders’ religious beliefs.

The Democrats’ convention is set to officially begin Monday afternoon. Clinton will officially accept her party’s nomination later this week.

Clinton is heading into an important stretch of the election cycle as polls conducted after the Republican convention last week show Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump beating Clinton.

