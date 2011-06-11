Democrats Are Already Fretting About Gaffes By Party Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Photo: Studio08Denver via Flikr

Democrats are privately fretting after a rocky start by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz as chair of the Democratic National Committee.She has been called out repeatedly by non-partisan fact-checkers for stretching the truth on a number of points, Politico reports:



The congresswoman’s latest blunder came Sunday, when she said on television that Republicans ‘want to literally drag us all the way back to Jim Crow laws and literally — and very transparently — block access to the polls to voters who are more likely to vote for Democratic candidates than Republican candidates.

The equating of state legislatures’ efforts to require voters to show identification with laws that required separate schools and water fountains raised hackles, particularly in racially sensitive Democratic circles, prompting a quasi-retraction from Wasserman Schultz. In a statement, she said, ‘Jim Crow was the wrong analogy to use. But I don’t regret calling attention to the efforts” of GOP legislators “to restrict access to the ballot box.'”

Wasserman Schultz also faced criticism from fact-checkers for misrepresenting Congressman Paul Ryan’s proposed changes to Medicare.

