Democratic Party leader just gave scathing response to Jeb Bush's thoughts on the Apple Watch

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida), the chair of the national Democratic Party, was not impressed by a top GOP presidential contender’s remarks about technology and healthcare.

On Thursday, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) said the Apple Watch could play a role in letting consumers have more control and “think different” about their healthcare services. Wasserman Schultz, a breast cancer survivor, responded the next day with a simple message on Twitter:

.@jebbush I had cancer. There’s no app for that.

— D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) May 15, 2015

Bush, an expected 2016 presidential candidate, commented on the Apple Watch while in Tempe, Arizona for a Republican National Committee meeting. He argued that technological developments would shake up the healthcare system and help “unravel” President Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law.

“I’ll have the ability, someone will, you know, because of my blood sugar… someone will send me a signal it will come here, I’ll get a double beep saying ‘you just ate a butterscotch sundae or something like that. You went way over the top. You’re a diabetic, you can’t do that — whatever.’ Ultimately, we have to get to a health system, away from a disease system,” he said.

Bush’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

