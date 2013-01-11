29-Year-Old Sells Toys That Inspire Girls To Become Engineers

Photo: Youtube/goldieblox

GoldieBlox Inc. is a toy company founded by 29-year-old Stanford engineer Debbie Sterling that’s in an enviable position at the moment.The company has already sold out for the first pre-order delivery of its signature toy, scheduled for February.



It’s currently taking orders and quickly selling out of toys for the second delivery in April.

What’s even more interesting is the company’s purpose: inspiring the next generation of female engineers.

GoldieBlox is built around a series of interactive books and construction toys starring Goldie. She’s a young, curious girl who, like her creator, loves engineering and wants to build things.

Photo: GoldieBlox

The book and toy combo uses a series of lessons to introduce girls to engineering concepts, and it was designed based on a year of research that included prototype testing on more than 100 children.The first toy was awarded the Editor’s Choice award at the World Maker Faire in New York in September.

A GoldieBlox Kickstarter campaign raised more than $250,000 in 30 days, which helped production get under way on the first book+toy.

Photo: GoldieBlox

The series will be available also ase-book downloads for iPad and iPhone, along with narration and animation.

“I’m creating GoldieBlox so that girls, from a young age, can learn that engineering is for them, too,” Sterling said.

Sterling, who studied engineering at Stanford, writes and illustrates the Goldie stories.

Her inspiration comes in part from her grandmother, who was a creator, too – she was one of the first female cartoonists at Disney and helped create “Mr. Magoo.”

