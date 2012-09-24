Texas Lawmaker Tells U.S. Law Student To Go To Afghanistan Where They 'Live Like They Are In The Stone Age'

Debbie Riddle

After a heated Facebook exchange, a Texas representative told a Houston law student, an American born in Pakistan, he should go live in Afghanistan if he doesn’t like her views on the country.The argument began when Republican Rep. Debbie Riddle posted a Facebook tirade in response to an Examiner article calling for more sensitivity training for U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.



“Our soldiers do NOT need to be taught how to be sensitive to radical Muslims,” Riddle wrote on Facebook, according to the Houston Chronicle. “They do not need to be worried about blowing their nose wrong or using their left hand and offending someone. . . . They should not be bothered with being sensitive to people who want us all dead! We need a true leader in the White House — a vote for Obama is a vote to destroy our country.”

South Texas College of Law student Abdul Pasha pushed her on her views to which she responded that she is “greatly offended that we have had American soldiers killed by the very ones we were attempting to train and help,” according to Above The Law.

“Get a grip fellow — if you want to be an American act like one and be proud of our country and stand up for our military. If you can’t do that then go where people are sensitive (sic) enough for you – I guess that would be Afghanistan – where they still live like they are in the Stone Age – but still very sensitive,” Riddle wrote.

Pasha was born in Pakistan but has since become an American citizen, according to Above The Law.

