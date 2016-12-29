Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, dead at 84

Getty/Ethan Miller Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher.

Actress Debbie Reynolds, the mother of Carrie Fisher, died Wednesday at the age of 84, according to multiple news outlets including Variety and the Los Angeles Times.

EMTs rushed to the home of Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, in Beverly Hills just after 1 p.m. local time, TMZ reported.

Reynolds lost her daughter, Carrie Fisher, on Tuesday. Fisher had suffered a heart attack on a flight last Friday.

Reynolds posted a touching tribute on Facebook after her daughter’s death. Fisher began her acting career sharing the Broadway stage with her mother in the 1973 production of “Irene.”

Reynolds is known for her iconic roles in movies like “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Unsinkable Molly Brown,” for which she received an Oscar nomination.

