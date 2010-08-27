Meet Dr. Debbie Berebichez, Morgan Stanley's Mexican Quant Babe

Dr. Debbie Berebichez might be our favourite quant at Morgan Stanley.



FINsider has a profile of the fabulous lady from Mexico City who is currently the vice president of quantitative risk analysis at a Morgan Stanley spin-off, MSCI Inc.

Among the many reasons why she’s awesome:

She’s earned a Ph.D. in physics from Stanford in 2004, she’s writing a book called “The Physics of High Heels and Other Cool Science,” she runs a blog called, thesciencebabe.com (but she’s changing the name to Fabulab.com soon because the word, babe, “puts some people off”), and she helps young girls get excited about learning maths and science.

And, OMG, this fall she’ll be an expert in National Geographic’s “Humanly Impossible” television series about death-defying stunts.

Here’s a video in which Debbie explains the physics of high heels using Newton’s laws while walking on high heels around New York City.



It’s very informative. The highest a heel can be while allowing the wearer to remain stable, apparently, is 5 inches.

Dr. Berebichez’s job at MSCI apparently involves using things like heels that appear in every day life to explain quant strategies to clients.

From FINsider:

A typical week has her meeting with six-to-seven clients, many with similar backgrounds, reviewing how complex financial models might affect portfolios.

