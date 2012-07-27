DEBATE: Should Airlines honour 'Error' Tickets?

Photo: Alfredo Mendez/Flickr

Travel bargain hunters were jumping for glee last week when they were able to a book a United Airlines flight from the US to Hong Kong for just four miles, in addition to taxes and fees. This deal seemed too good to be true, and it was — there was a glitch in the airline’s systems that caused this dramatic drop in airfare.United has since said that it will honour tickets of those who have already flown but will be cancelling the tickets of those who have not. However, the Department of Transportation is currently investigating the matter and may be able to overturn United’s decision since there’s a federal rule that does not allow ticket prices to increase after they’ve been booked.



There are two opposing views on this issue. On one hand, some think it’s unethical to take advantage of “error” fares, while others think that companies need to be responsible for their mistakes. What’s your take?



