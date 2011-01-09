DEBATE: Is Quora Massively Overhyped?

The buzz behind Quora is “massively overhyped” says our very own Nick Saint.



Fellow SAI writer Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry thinks Nick is wrong and explains how Quora is like a “for-profit Wikipedia.” Watch the two debate about Quora’s fate in a gentlemanly manner.

And Don’t Miss…

• Here’s What Online Retailers Have To Do To Grow And Avoid An Amazon Takeover

• DEBATE: Will The Internet Kill Of The TV Set?

• Here’s Why Facebook Will Be Bigger Than Google



Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.