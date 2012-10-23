INSTANT POLL: Obama Destroyed Mitt Romney In Third Debate

Just in from CBS: President Barack Obama looked to be the clear winner in tonight’s presidential debate, at least according to one instant, “snap” poll.



Obama beats Republican Mitt Romney 53 per cent to 23 per cent in a sample of 521 debate-watchers, according to CBS.

Photo: Twitter/@CBSNews

To put that in perspective, it’s a bigger win for Obama in this debate than it was for Romney in CBS’ post-debate poll of the first debate.

More to come with the full results as they’re released…

