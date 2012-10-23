INSTANT SWING-STATE POLL: Obama Scores A Big Debate Win, But Voters Are Mixed On Who They'll Vote For

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama earned a consensus victory in an aggregate of 11 battleground states, according to an instant poll from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling. PPP surveyed 500 voters in the 11 states and found that 53 per cent picked Obama as the winner, compared with 42 per cent for Romney.



But the poll wasn’t a total slam dunk for the president. It’s an extremely small sample, but Romney looked to score big with swing-state Independents. In the poll, 47 per cent of Independents said they were more likely to vote for Romney after the debate, compared with 35 per cent that said they were less likely.

Independents in this poll seemed to shift from Obama. Only 32 per cent said they were more likely to vote for him, compared with 48 per cent that said they were less likely.

Overall, 51 per cent said they planned to vote for Obama, compared with 45 per cent for Romney.

Obama was victorious in a CBS national poll of undecided voters conducted immediately after the debate.

