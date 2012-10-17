INSTANT POLL: Obama Shreds Mitt Romney Among Colorado Independents In The Debate

Photo: AP

President Barack Obama already claimed two victories in two instant national polls, but a more important signal for the president might come from an apparent victory in swing-state Colorado. The left-leaning Public Policy Polling took an instant snapshot and found that Colorado voters think Obama beat Romney, 48-44. Among Independents, though, Obama won big — he beat Romney 58-36 in that crucial group.



40-five per cent of the Independents surveyed in Colorado said after the debate that they were more likely to vote for Obama, while only 31 per cent said the same for Romney.

Though it’s certainly far too early to tell if this debate will shift the race in any meaningful way, the instant polls coming out so far are certainly much more positive for the president than last time around. It’s especially significant in a swing state like Colorado, which saw a big shift toward Romney after he walloped Obama in Denver.

