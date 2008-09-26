Debate Or No Debate?

The fate of the first presidential debate is still up in the air, much like that of Hank Paulson’s proposed $700 million bailout. (How appropriate!)



Anyway, what’s worse is now Democrats are blaming John McCain for scuttling deal talks tonight. So, if McCain does make it to Mississippi, he’s going to have a lot of image rebuilding to do.

Washington Post: The first debate between John McCain and Barack Obama, scheduled for tonight, remained in limbo last night after the presidential candidates left a White House meeting without a deal on a $700 billion economic rescue plan.

Democrats immediately blamed McCain for disrupting the effort at compromise, saying his decision to suspend his campaign and return to Washington shifted the klieg lights of the White House contest to the tense and delicate congressional negotiations…

“What this looked like to me was a rescue plan for John McCain for two hours,” said an angry Sen. Christopher J. Dodd (D-Conn.), who had all but declared the deal done earlier in the day. “To be distracted for two to three hours for political theatre doesn’t help.”

In interviews after the meeting, Obama pointed a finger at his rival for the faltering talks, saying on CNN that “when you start injecting presidential politics into delicate negotiations, you can actually inject more problems, rather than less.”

