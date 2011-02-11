Should The Media Have Ignored The Sanchez Hook-Up Story? WE DEBATE

The debate over whether the Mark Sanchez “hook up” story is newsworthy caused quite a stir in the BI Sports Page newsroom. Here’s how it transpired:



kevbaumer: …i think deadspin deserves to get trashed a bit more in it

abfus: see i disagree

abfus: in fact i’m going to add that

abfus: they’re doing the same thing we would

abfus: putting up what gets PVs

kevbaumer: we didn’t put up the rex story, or this, or anything like that

kevbaumer: we don’t chase scandal. at least w/ sports

kevbaumer: and it’s not even a scandal

abfus: dude

abfus: are you kidding

kevbaumer: i don’t think we’ve put up one thing on sports about people’s private lives that wasn’t actual news

abfus: if you got an email from this girl, you wouldn’t put that up?

kevbaumer: i guess houses

abfus: if we could, we would

kevbaumer: no why? cause they hooked up?

abfus: because it would get thousands and thousands of views

kevbaumer: OK i get what you’re saying

abfus: that’s the media business, giving people what they want to read

kevbaumer: i get that but i still think each site has a level of discretion

kevbaumer: i don’t think ESPN or si or any of those would put that up’

abfus: agreed, but they run a different business

abfus: you can only have so many SIs, ESPN’s, and yahoo sports

abfus: that get page views just by virtue of their name

kevbaumer: well ok then i ask this, why does deadspin get those stupid emails over other sites. part of the reason they get so many is cause everyone knows they’ll put them up. a similar blog like the big lead, which gets in the neighbourhood of ds’s traffic i think, wouldn’t put that up

abfus: fair point, but who are we to judge what readers tastes SHOULD be

abfus: see, I would resist putting this story up

abfus: i would 100 per cent not want to do it

abfus: but im beginning to understand this business

abfus: its dependent on clicks

abfus: and people click on sex, scandal, and controversy

abfus: not well-reasoned, middle-of-the-road stuff

kevbaumer: OK i get what you’re saying, it’s the readers fault not the writers. you should write that up and see how they react haha

abfus: or we could just put this IM conversation up as nich has suggested

kevbaumer: but my argument is that it’s just a jerk move. yeah it gets clicks, fine. not this time with Sanchez, but sometimes it can legit ruin people’s lives for what?

kevbaumer: sanchez shouldn’t have to be dealing with something this stupid

abfus: i agree but at the same time, it’s part of his job description. media scrutiny is the downside of making millions to throw a football

abfus: just like stupid athlete hook up stories are the downside of writing about sports

kevbaumer: yeah but i just think there’s a line

kevbaumer: I’m not even so angry that people found out they hooked up, celebs hooking up is kind of news, but that the gut reaction of anyone who reads that is that he did something messe dup is the problem

kevbaumer: Deadspin = scandal always. so that they posted this leads readers to believe this is scandalous, that there was wrong doing, and that’s not right

kevbaumer: and deadspin has earned that reputation

abfus: very good point

kevbaumer: do you want to try putting this up? pretty sure my spelling was god awful

What do you think? Let us know below.

