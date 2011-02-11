Should The Media Have Ignored The Sanchez Hook-Up Story? WE DEBATE

The debate over whether the Mark Sanchez “hook up” story is newsworthy caused quite a stir in the BI Sports Page newsroom. Here’s how it transpired:
kevbaumer: …i think deadspin deserves to get trashed a bit more in it
abfus: see i disagree
abfus: in fact i’m going to add that
abfus: they’re doing the same thing we would
abfus: putting up what gets PVs
kevbaumer: we didn’t put up the rex story, or this, or anything like that
kevbaumer: we don’t chase scandal. at least w/ sports
kevbaumer: and it’s not even a scandal
abfus: dude
abfus: are you kidding
kevbaumer: i don’t think we’ve put up one thing on sports about people’s private lives that wasn’t actual news
abfus: if you got an email from this girl, you wouldn’t put that up?
kevbaumer: i guess houses
abfus: if we could, we would
kevbaumer: no why? cause they hooked up?
abfus: because it would get thousands and thousands of views
kevbaumer: OK i get what you’re saying
abfus: that’s the media business, giving people what they want to read
kevbaumer: i get that but i still think each site has a level of discretion
kevbaumer: i don’t think ESPN or si or any of those would put that up’
abfus: agreed, but they run a different business
abfus: you can only have so many SIs, ESPN’s, and yahoo sports
abfus: that get page views just by virtue of their name
kevbaumer: well ok then i ask this, why does deadspin get those stupid emails over other sites. part of the reason they get so many is cause everyone knows they’ll put them up. a similar blog like the big lead, which gets in the neighbourhood of ds’s traffic i think, wouldn’t put that up
abfus: fair point, but who are we to judge what readers tastes SHOULD be
abfus: see, I would resist putting this story up
abfus: i would 100 per cent not want to do it
abfus: but im beginning to understand this business
abfus: its dependent on clicks
abfus: and people click on sex, scandal, and controversy
abfus: not well-reasoned, middle-of-the-road stuff
kevbaumer: OK i get what you’re saying, it’s the readers fault not the writers. you should write that up and see how they react haha
abfus: or we could just put this IM conversation up as nich has suggested
kevbaumer: but my argument is that it’s just a jerk move. yeah it gets clicks, fine. not this time with Sanchez, but sometimes it can legit ruin people’s lives for what?
kevbaumer: sanchez shouldn’t have to be dealing with something this stupid
abfus: i agree but at the same time, it’s part of his job description. media scrutiny is the downside of making millions to throw a football
abfus: just like stupid athlete hook up stories are the downside of writing about sports
kevbaumer: yeah but i just think there’s a line
kevbaumer: I’m not even so angry that people found out they hooked up, celebs hooking up is kind of news, but that the gut reaction of anyone who reads that is that he did something messe dup is the problem
kevbaumer: Deadspin = scandal always. so that they posted this leads readers to believe this is scandalous, that there was wrong doing, and that’s not right
kevbaumer: and deadspin has earned that reputation
abfus: very good point
kevbaumer: do you want to try putting this up? pretty sure my spelling was god awful
