Here are the best moments from the Republican debate

Eight candidates faced off on the main stage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the fourth Republican debate on Tuesday.

Here are the candidates who were onstage:

Donald Trump

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R)

Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R)

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

Notably, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R), who participated in the previous three main-stage debates, did not meet the threshold needed to qualify for Tuesday’s main debate.

Here are the best moments:

11:18 p.m. — In his closing statement, Carson said that in the last two hours, 200 abortions had been performed.

“Five people have died from drug related from deaths, 100 million dollars has ben added to our national debt, 200 babies have been killed by abortionists, and two veterans have taken their lives out of despair.”

10:59 p.m. — When Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo said that Hillary Clinton had an impressive resume, the audience booed loudly, forcing her to stop.

“That’s a good question. And let me respond by answering it,” Rubio said, pausing to laugh.

10:52 p.m. — Kasich criticised Cruz’s plan to let banks fail.

“When a bank is going under and people are going to lose their life savings, you don’t say you have to deal with philosophical concerns,” Kasich said.

“Philosophy doesn’t work when you run something.”

Cruz responded by saying that Kasich is more worried about rich Wall Street bankers than the middle class.

10:46 p.m. — Cruz said that he would take on Wall Street as president, saying that he would not bail out the largest financial institutions.

“The biggest lie in all of politics is that the Republicans are the party of the rich,” Cruz said. “The truth is, the rich do great with big government, they get in bed with big government.”

10:44 p.m. — Carson said that regulations had encroached on every aspect of American life.

“What we’ve done now is let the creep of regulation turn into a stampede of regulations, which is involved in every aspect of our lives,” Carson said.

10:30 p.m. — After Fiorina attempted to cut off Paul over a question about communicating with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump jumped in.

“Why does she keep interrupting everybody?” Trump said.

10:28 p.m. — Fiorina slammed Trump and Paul for saying that they would meet with Putin.

“You know, Mr. Trump fancies himself a very good negotiator. And I accept that he’s made a lot of good deals. So Mr. Trump ought to know that we should not speak to people from a position of weakness,” Fiorina said. “Senator Paul should know that as well.”

“I’ve met Putin. And not in a Green Room like you,” Fiorina said, referring to Trump.

10:25 p.m. — Trump said that he supports Putin’s military incursion in Syria as long as they’re attacking ISIS.

“If Putin wants to go in – and I know him very well because we were both on ’60 Minutes,’ we were stablemates — and I know you know that. If Putin wants to go in band blow up ISIS, I cannot see how we can be against that,” Trump said.

Bush responded, saying that Trump was completely wrong to let Putin take the lead in Syria.

“We are not gonna be the world policeman, but we better be the world leader, that’s the huge difference. Without a leader, the voids are filled,” Bush said.

10:19 p.m. — Carson said that he wants to make ISIS look like “losers” by destroying their caliphate using US special forces and more air power.

“We’re talking about global jihadists, they’re whole desire is to destroy us, and to destroy our way of life,” Carson said. “So we have to be saying, ‘How do we make them look like losers,’ because that’s the way they’re able to gather lots of the influence. And I think to make them look like losers, we have to destroy their caliphate. And the easiest place to do that is in Iraq.”

10:12 p.m. — Repeating a line that he frequently uses on the campaign trail, Donald Trump said that China was benefiting enormously from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“They take advantage through currency manipulation. And that’s not even discussed in the 6000 page agreement,” Trump said, referring to China.

“Currency manipulation is the single greatest weapon people have. And they don’t even discuss it in the agreement.”

Paul interjected, mentioning that China is not part of the TPP.

“We might want to point out, China is not part of this deal,” Paul said.

“We should negotiate with the position of strength, and we should negotiate with the powers the Constitution has given to us.”

10:03 p.m. — Paul criticised Rubio’s tax plan, saying that Rubio was “liberal” on military spending.

“How is it conservative to have a trillion dollars in transfer payments, or a new welfare program – a refundable tax credit?” Paul said to Rubio.

“Add that to Marco’s plan of a trillion dollars in military spending, it’s not very conservative.”

Rubio immediately hit back, saying that Paul’s military spending proposals would make the US less safe.

“I know that Rand is a committed isolationist,” Rubio said.

Cruz also jumped in.

“You think defending this nation is expensive? Try not defending it,” Cruz said as the crowd applauded.

9:56 p.m. — Cruz slammed the complexity of the tax code, citing the taxes that he would eliminate, including the estate tax and the payroll tax.

“The current system isn’t fair. There are more words in the IRS code than there is in the Bible, and not one of them is good,” Cruz said.

9:50 p.m. — Asked about comparing his tax plan to “tithing,” Carson said that underprivileged Americans would benefit enormously from wealthy Americans having more wealth.

“There will be a lot more opportunities for poor people not to be poor people,” Carson said.

9:42 p.m. — Cruz said that Bush was right that Democrats were laughing at Republicans, but that Bush’s immigration policy, which includes a path to citizenship, was wrong.

“The Democrats are laughing, because if Republicans join Democrats as the party of amnesty, we will lose,” Cruz said.

“For those of us who came to the country legally, we’re tired of being told these laws are anti-immigration. It’s offensive. I am the son of an immigrant who came legally from Cuba to seek the American dream. We can embrace legal immigration while believing in the rule of law.”

9:38 p.m. — After Trump interrupted Kasich, saying that Bush should be given the opportunity to speak, Bush thanked Trump somewhat sarcastically for “allowing” the governor to speak.

“Thank you, Donald for allowing me to speak at the debate,” Bush said. “What a nice man you are.”

Bush then said that Trump’s plan to deport 11 million immigrants plan was unrealistic, and was hurting the Republican party politically.

“They’re doing high-fives in the Clinton campaign when they’re hearing this,” Bush said.

9:35 p.m. — Kasich interrupted a question that was directed at Rubio in order to slam Trump’s plan.

“If people think that we are going to ship 11 million people who are law-abiding and ship them off to Mexico — think about their families,” Kasich said.

“Come on, folks, we know you can’t ship them up and send them across to Mexico!”

Trump responded by saying that Kasich was lucky that his state experienced an oil boom.

“Your lucky in Ohio that you struck oil,” Trump said.

9:29 p.m. — Carson dismissed a question about the validity of stories about his background regarding his supposed admission to West Point.

“First of all, thank you for not asking me what I said in the tenth grade,” Carson said.

“We should vet all candidates. I have no problem with being vetted. What I do have a problem with is being lied about. And then putting that out there as truth,” Carson said.

Carson then turned his attention to Hillary Clinton, claiming that she lied about her knowledge of the attack on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya in 2012.

“When I look at somebody like Hillary Clinton, who sits there and tells her daughter and a government official that, ‘No, this was a terrorist attack.’ And then sits there and tells everybody else it was a video. Where I come from, they call that a lie.

9:20 p.m. — Bush said that he would eliminate every single one of President Barack Obama’s executive actions.

“I think we need to repeal every rule that Barack Obama has,” Bush said.

9:18 p.m. — Citing the lack of time that he got to speak during the previous debate, Bush cut off Kasich, who attempted to interrupt Bush before the former governor got his first chance to speak.

“You’ve made two comments already. It’s my turn. I got about four minutes last debate, I’m gonna get my question right now,” Bush said.

9:10 p.m. — Rubio says that he also would not raise the minimum wage, saying his economic plan would make raising the minimum wage unnecessary.

“If I thought that raising the minimum wage was the best way to do it, I would. In the 21st century, it’s a disaster. If you raise the minimum wage, you’ll be more expensive than a machine,” Rubio said.

Rubio then repeated a line that he regularly uses on the campaign trail to advocate for expanding vocational education rather than traditional four year universities.

“We need more welders and less philosophers,” Rubio said.

9:05 p.m. — Trump said that he would not raise the minimum wage. After the audience began applauding, Trump said “Thank you.”

