Debate! Democrat And Republican Representatives Square Off Over Job Numbers

Republican Congressman Scott Garrett and Democratic Congressman Rob Andrews, both of New Jersey, squared off this morning over the job numbers on CNBC. Both battled it out over the details with no clear winner. See where you stand on jobs number debate.



1:40 Rep. Andrews says we lost jobs last March, we gained them this March, but long term unemployment in the concern

3:10 Rep. Garrett says the market needs certainty, the administration is pushing too much reform

4:50 Rep. Andrews says uncertainty argument is old, markets show that there is confidence for investors

5:50 Rep. Garrett optimism now will tail off by year end and hit markets

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.