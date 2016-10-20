Focus group's reaction to one Hillary Clinton debate moment had pollster calling it a 'disaster'

A Nevada focus group watching the final presidential debate on Wednesday rated Hillary Clinton’s answer on the Clinton Foundation one of the lowest moments of the night.

GOP pollster Frank Luntz, who was overseeing the focus group, wrote on Twitter that the answer was a “disaster.”

Clinton initially dodged moderator Chris Wallace’s question about allegations some have made that foundation donors received special access to the State Department while she served as the agency’s head.

Hillary’s Clinton Foundation answer was a disaster. Trump scored yet again by pointing out its corruption. #debate pic.twitter.com/dgFH3oPg4D

— Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 20, 2016

At its lowest moment, undecided voters rated the moment at a score of 38 out of 100. Donald Trump supporters scored it at 47 and Clinton supporters rated it at 50.

In contrast, when Trump delivered his rebuttal, he delivered big.

Undecided voters rated the Republican nominee’s answer at 68. Trump supporters scored his answer at 79 and Clinton supporters placed it at 52.

Despite the good moment for Trump, a CNN/ORC instant poll found that Clinton handily won the debate.

NOW WATCH: Trump had a great response when he was asked to name one thing he liked about Clinton



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.