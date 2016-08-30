Ben Affleck just teased who the villain is going to be in the next 'Batman' movie

We might know who Batman’s going to have to put back in Arkham in the next Dark Knight solo movie.

Ben Affleck, who played the Caped Crusader in “Batman v Superman” and “Suicide Squad,” posted a video on Twitter that appears to reveal who he’ll be facing off with in the standalone movie he’s directing and starring in — and it’s a bit unexpected.

It’s not Jared Leto’s Joker, or even one of Batman’s many other famous rogues. It’s Deathstroke.

The Wrap is reporting that the orange and black clad supervillain will indeed be the bad guy in the Batman movie, which doesn’t have a release date yet. But who is he?

Deathstroke the Terminator, as he was originally known until a more famous Terminator prompted DC Comics to quietly do away with the second half of his name, was created by Marv Wolfman and George Perez in 1980, and made his first appearance in a Teen Titans comic.

While Deathstroke, whose real name is Slade Wilson, started out as a Teen Titans villain, the one-eyed, physically enhanced, genius assassin quickly rose through the ranks and became a top-tier supervillain. He’s fought with Green Arrow, Batman, and even the Justice League on several occasions, and is an extremely dangerous threat every time.

DC Comics Look how dark and edgy he is.

Deathstroke has been the star of his own series of comics and was a major villain in the old “Teen Titans” cartoon. He also appeared in early seasons of the popular CW TV show “Arrow,” but fans began to suspect he might make his way to the cinematic universe when the show’s creator, Marc Guggenheim, said he wouldn’t be coming back because he thought Warner Bros. had bigger plans for Deathstroke.

Like, say, going toe-to-toe with the hero who beat Superman on the big screen?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.