After Huge Massacres, The White House Is About To Turn On Assad

Update: There are a slew of reports of White House sanctions against Syria. Assad may be finished.



Syria feels like it’s about to blow. There are fresh protests and deaths in the town of Deraa today. According to Reuters, the death toll in just the last 3 days has topped 100. At least 5 have been killed today. Assad lifted the state of emergency last week, but it has done nothing.

The following video is from today, and shows protesters being fired upon.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.