Death Toll Rises Above 200 In Horrific Bangladesh Building Collapse

According to AFP, the death toll in the collapse of an 8-story building has now surpassed 200 people.



Images from the collapse are utterly horrific.

From Reuters:

People rescue garment workers trapped under rubble at the Rana Plaza building after it collapsed, in Savar, 30 km (19 miles) outside Dhaka April 24, 2013. An eight-storey block housing garment factories and a shopping centre collapsed on the outskirts of the Bangladeshi capital on Wednesday…

