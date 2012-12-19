The United States Has Seen A Huge Drop In Executions Since 2000

Opponents protest the execution of Michael Selsor in Oklahoma in June 2012

Photo: AP

Not only are significantly fewer inmates are being executed in the United States than 12 years ago, but fewer people are being sentenced to death row in the first place.The country reported 85 executions in 2000 but only 43 in 2012, according to a new report released by the Death Penalty Information centre.



Plus, far fewer people are being sentenced to death row in the first place. The year 2000 saw 224 new inmates sentenced to death, while 2012 saw only 78, according to the report.

The report also revealed Texas executed the most inmates for the second year in a row. It’s also been responsible for the most executions as a whole since 1976.

DON’T MISS: This Documentary About 3 Innocent Teens Jailed For 20 Years Reveals The Scary Flaws In Our Criminal Justice System >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.