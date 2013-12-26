Death Penalty For Afghan Who Killed Three Australian Soldiers: Report

Photo: Supplied

An Afghan who killed three Australian soldiers he was working alongside has been sentenced to death in a Christmas Eve hearing in Kabul.

According to a News Corp Australia report the former Afghan solider Hekmatullah, who goes by only one name, was sentenced to die in a secret hearing at a spy base.

Hekmatullah shot dead Lance Corporal Stjepan Milosevic, 40, Sapper James Martin, 21, and Private Robert Poate, 23, in Oruzgan province in September last year.

He fled to Pakistan but was later tracked down and returned to Afghanistan to face trial. The death penalty in Afghanistan is usually carried out by hanging. Executions require the approval of the president, and it is unclear whether Hekmatullah will appeal.

