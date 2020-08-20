Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer star in the first trailer for the new murder mystery movie 'Death on the Nile'

- The first trailer for “Murder on the Orient Express” sequel “Death on the Nile” has been released.
- It stars Kenneth Branagh as the famous Agatha Christie detective Hercule Poirot.
- Branagh also directs the movie, which features an all-star cast including Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, and Russell Brand.
- The movie, based on Christie’s novel, follows Poirot on a holiday in Egypt. His vacation is interrupted when an heiress is murdered.
- The film is scheduled to be released on October 23 in the US. Watch the full trailer below.
