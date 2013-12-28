The Landline Is Dying And These Numbers Prove It

The nature of the telecommunications industry is obviously changing, and it’s perhaps best illustrated with a look at these statistics that show the steep decline of the home landline. With a smartphone in your pocket that replaces a landline’s capabilities and then some, it’s no surprise to see that fewer and fewer people feel the need to hang on to an old-fashioned wire to ferry their communications back and forth.

This chart from the CDC tells the tale:

When you add together the percentage of adults who have no phone service or wireless only service, it tops 40% of people with no landline. The combined percentage of children is even higher: 48%.

Here are the bleak statistics that paint a troubling trend for landlines that come to us via InfoDocket:

Earlier this year, two out of five American homes reported not having any landline at all.

One in six homes received all (or nearly all) of their phone calls on a mobile device despite still having a landline.

Three out of five adults in rented homes had only wireless telephones.

“Adults living in poverty (54.7%) were more likely than adults living near poverty (47.5%) and higher income adults (35.3%) to be living in households with only wireless telephones.”

You can check out the full report (autopsy?) on the state of the landline right here.

