The First Two Protesters Have Been Killed In Egypt

Photo: Courtesy of @wnawara

The first protester is dead in Egypt according to tweets and media reports.20-year-old Mustafa Reda Mahmoud Abdelfattah is said to have been killed by a shot to his heart. SkyNews confirmed this report.



A second protester has also been killed according to Reuters.

Police have started firing live ammo at the crowd along with tear gas. Now the sun is setting and the crowds are still out.

Click here to see photos of the Egyptian riots >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.