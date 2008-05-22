Death Cab for Cutie Lands First Number One Album

Billboard.com reports: Death Cab For Cutie claims its first No. 1 album as “Narrow Stairs” starts at the top slot on the Billboard 200. The Atlantic set moved 144,000 copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Soundscan. Death Cab’s prior album, 2005’s “Plans,” debuted at No. 4 with 90,000 and spent 50 weeks on the chart.

Reprise’s retrospective Frank Sinatra collection “Nothing But the Best” bows at No. 2 with 99,000. It’s been nearly 15 years since Old Blue Eyes was this high on the chart. In December 1993, his “Duets” album spent three weeks at No. 2. This new hits collection, which chronicles the legend’s tenure on Reprise Records, also commemorates the tenth anniversary of Sinatra’s passing on May 14, 1998.

Jason Mraz’s Atlantic album “We Sing, We Dance, We Steal Things” enters at No. 3 with 73,000, giving the Warner Music Group and WEA Distribution the top three on the chart for the first time in more than 16 years. “We Sing…” is the singer/songwriter’s new high-water mark on the chart; “Mr. A-Z” topped out at No. 5 in 2005. Read more from Billboard.com



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.