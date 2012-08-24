The DEA Just Made An Unusual Deal With Mexico To Fight Meth Production

Photo: YouTube

The Mexican government has agreed to cooperate with the DEA to fight methamphetamine production after experiencing a 1,000 per cent spike in seizures of the drug and its components in just one year.The deal announced Thursday is the first international agreement to fight the production of synthetic drugs in “clandestine laboratories,” according to Mexico’s Attorney General Marisela Morales.



Morales called the agreement “an unprecedented event.”

The State Department has put aside $12 million to help Mexico gather evidence and destroy chemicals used to make meth, according to the DEA.

