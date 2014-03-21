Dear World, Here's Where Perth Is

Appearing on Texan news network kxan, this map is trying to demonstrate the southern MH370 search area.

It seems they’re a bit lost – wrongly labeling Tasmania as Perth.

And if you look a bit closer, they’re actually pointing out the “seach area”.

On the up side, at least they didn’t leave Tasmania off the map completely.

For future reference, here’s where Perth is in relation to the search zone:

