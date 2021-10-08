‘Dear White People’ showrunner Jaclyn Moore explains why she won’t work with Netflix again over Dave Chappelle’s trans jokes

Chappelle in ‘The Closer.’ Netflix

“Dear White People” showrunner Jaclyn Moore announced a boycott of Netflix over Dave Chappelle.

Moore said Chappelle’s Netflix comedy special included “dangerously transphobic” comments.

“They [Netflix] saw this and were like, ‘Yeah this seems okay to put out there,'” Moore said.

The showrunner of Netflix’s popular series “Dear White People” announced Thursday on Twitter that she would no longer work with the streamer following what she described as “blatantly and dangerously transphobic” comments Dave Chappelle made in his latest comedy special.

During a new interview with Variety, Jaclyn Moore, who transitioned during the pandemic, explained why she has decided to boycott the streamer.

“I never loved Dave’s trans material before but this time it felt different,” Moore told the publication. “This is the first time I felt like, ‘Oh, people are laughing at this joke and they’re agreeing that it’s absurd to call me a woman.'”

Moore said she had “no desire” to cancel Chappelle, and the comedian should be allowed to “make whatever he wants to make.” However, she said she was surprised that Netflix allowed Chappelle’s special to air.

“They [Netflix] saw this and were like, ‘Yeah this seems okay to put out there,'” Moore said. “I don’t know how it got passed because I will say having worked on a show [with Netflix], I know that they think about these things and have conversations about these things.”

Insider has contacted Netflix and representatives for Chapelle for comment.

Dave Chapelle during ‘The Closer.’ Mathieu Bitton

Later during the interview, Moore said she did not believe pulling Chappelle’s special would be a “reasonable outcome” but concluded that something had to be done and she urged companies to hire “trans people to work there who can say, ‘Hey, we sure about this?'”

“I don’t know what Netflix should do, but I feel something needs to be done. Whether that’s removing part of this special, whether that’s amending the special in some way, I don’t know,” she added.

Both Netflix and Dave Chappelle have faced heavy criticism for “The Closer” – the sixth stand-up special the comedian has debuted on the streamer.

In the special, Chappelle voiced support for “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling who has been criticized for anti-trans comments. During a monologue, Chappelle also said that “gender is a fact” and “every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth.”

Earlier this week, Insider’s Travis Clark reported a series of comments from Netflix employees who criticized the special. One Netflix employee tweeted on Wednesday, “Yesterday we launched another Chappelle special where he attacks the trans community, and the very validity of transness – all while trying to pit us against other marginalized groups.”

“Promoting TERF ideology (which is what we did by giving it a platform yesterday) directly harms trans people, it is not some neutral act,” she added.

Chappelle has been widely criticized for transphobic and anti-LGBTQ+ comments in his Netflix specials in the past. In a statement following the release of “The Closer,” GLAAD tweeted: “Dave Chappelle’s brand has become synonymous with ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities. Negative reviews and viewers loudly condemning his latest special is a message to the industry that audiences don’t support platforming anti-LGBTQ diatribes. We agree.”