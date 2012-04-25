DEAR WALMART: Your CEO Knew All About These Bribes...When Is He Going To Comment?

Michael Duke, Walmart’s CEO.

After issuing an initial lame response to the bribery allegations that the New York Times reported last weekend, Walmart has gone silent.



The message in the company’s statement was basically this:

We’re investigating

This all happened a long, long time ago [please]

Sometimes in big companies stuff happens [please]

Walmart needs to come out with a stronger response than that.

We also need to hear from Walmart’s CEO, Mike Duke.

Why?

Because Mike Duke was CEO of Walmart International when all the alleged bribing took place. He was briefed on the initial investigation into the bribes–the investigation that Walmart conducted before it shoved the results under the rug.

That means that Walmart CEO Mike Duke knew all about these alleged bribes.

So, when are we going to hear from him?

Was the New York Times wrong about your involvement here, Mr. Duke?

Did they basically slander you?

Or was the New York Times correct: You knew all about the bribes and then agreed with the company’s decision to bury them?

It’s one of the two. And we’re confident that Mr. Duke and Walmart already know which one.

So it’s time for another statement. Not just from Walmart. From Mr. Duke.

