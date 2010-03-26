Dear Variety: Screw You

From The Huffington Post:



We used to rely on you, Variety. At festivals, your film reviews gave insecure acquisition execs the push they needed to buy the tiny little movie they liked but were too scared to tell Harvey about. For the executives and the Hollywood infrastructure, you gave them refrigerator material. After years of assisting and arse kissing you announced their promotion and officially allowed them to assemble what was left of their self worth only to subsequently become a major league arsehole. Kidding. Kinda.

Now you’ve proven yourself to be just another name in the crowd of an annoyingly democratic system of entertainment news and criticism. It’s making me incredibly jaded. I can’t have faith that a movie is actually happening until the director tweets an image from the set. It used to be that if it was in Variety or The Hollywood Reporter it was real, right? It looked like Nikke Finke had the drop for a while, but with the blogosphere so relentlessly saturated with news and updates, who can we trust? Where do we turn for “official” industry news?

