"Dear Twitter: Stop Screwing Over Your Developers"

Nelson Elhage, a developer and programmer with a small open sourced Twitter app, BarnOwl, has posted a scathing take down of Twitter’s recent switch to “oAuth,” the new system used by Twitter for passwords.



The headline pretty much says it all, “Dear Twitter: Stop screwing over developers.”

Elhange says Twitter’s implementation of oAuth is riddled with problems and inconsistencies. He calls Twitter’s demands on developers “utterly unreasonable.”

He says Twitter can and will turn off a developer’s application if it doesn’t conform to Twitter’s exacting standards, even if it’s nearly impossible to meet those standards.

Worse, he says Twitter will only take down your app if you’re a small timer.

“If you’re a big player, or Twitter itself, your app is immune from takedown by Twitter, because Twitter doesn’t want to offend you or lose your users.”

Elhange is an open source developer, which seems to be a big part of the problem. Twitter doesn’t want certain parts of developer’s code to be out in the public. For an open developer, that’s impossible to prevent.

Here’s the money quote on his frustration:

They’re evidently too busy pandering to their large corporate partners and scrambling for sources of income, and they think they’re too cool to have to care about the individual developers who make their service available to such a wide range of users and use styles.

Are any other developers out there having problems with Twitter? Or is this just one frustrated open source developer blowing off steam?

