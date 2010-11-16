Dear Shafted Newsweek.com Staffers -- Come Work Here!

The folks who have busted their butts to make Newsweek.com an excellent and successful web site just found out in the New York Times that their site will be shut down and their jobs eliminated.



Why?

Because the new corporate overlords at the Daily Beast, who will soon be firing the old corporate overlords at Newsweek, have decided that there should no longer be a Newsweek.com.

Bummer!

But NEWSBEAST’s loss, we’re hoping, will be our gain.

We hereby invite any and all Newsweek.com staffers who want to work for a company that LIVES ON AND LOVES what you do to come talk to us–including the excellent writer who just blasted management on Tumblr this morning.

Online journalism is booming. And OUR corporate overlords are THRILLED about that.

