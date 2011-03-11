Dear Saudi Arabia, Here's What The Market Thinks About Your So-Called "Day Of Rage"

It would be monumental if Saudi Arabia collapsed, but the market is giving a fat raspberry to the “Saudi Day of Rage” that’s scheduled for tomorrow.



The Tadawul All Shares has been on a huge rally, and here’s what oil is doing today.

Of course, we’d love to see tomorrow turn into something, as we’re fans of seeing dictators fall, and fans of seeing the market look dumb.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.