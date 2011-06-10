DEAR RIM EMPLOYEES: What The Heck Is Happening Inside Your Company?

Photo: AP

Research In Motion’s stock has been in a serious tail spin since February, and it has lost 74% of its value since hitting a peak in June of 2008.Investors are giving up on the company because it is losing market and mind share to Apple and Google.



From the outside, it makes sense. The company has had four years to answer the iPhone and yet to deliver a single impressive result.

But what is it like on the inside of the company? Are employees drinking the Kool-Aid that something “fantastic” is just around the corner?

Or is morale in the toilet as the once dominant smartphone brand gets smoked?

We want to know!

All responses will be treated anonymously. (We did this previously with HP, and it was quite informative, and no one lost their job.)

We just want to get a read on the pulse of Research In Motion.

