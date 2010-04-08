Dear Rich People, The IRS Chief Announced A New, Globalized Effort To Go After You

Christian news organisation CNSNews.com has the skinny on a speech from Douglas Shulman at the National Press Club on a new globalized effort to go after the networks of the rich.



“Through our new global high wealth operating unit we are taking a unified look at the entire web of business and economic entities controlled by high wealth individuals so we can better assess the risk such arrangements pose to tax compliance,” Shulman said at the National Press Club on Monday.



Shulman said the IRS is using “our robust and evolving enforcement program that ensures that everyone pays what they owe.”

This is the part that will really raise people’s hackles, perhaps even among the non-rich:

“This brings me to another important development–a game-changing trend–the globalization of tax administration,” said Shulman.

The black helicopters go global!



