DEAR RESPONSIBLE NSA PROFESSIONALS: We've Heard From A Disgruntled Idealist -- Now Let's Hear From You!

Opinions vary about the 29-year old government contractor who leaked national security secrets and accused the government of building a Big Brother “surveillance state” that records nearly all human communications and tramples all over basic privacy rights.



Some people think this contractor, Edward Snowden, is a hero.

Other people think he’s a traitor.

Other people, including me, have yet to make up their minds.

But Edward Snowden, wherever he is, has had his say.

So now it’s time to hear from some of the professionals who work for the organisation that Snowden violated his professional duty, broke the law, and, in the eyes of many, betrayed his country to rat on.

Is the National Security Agency really a horrible Big Brother “panopticon” organisation that has become obsessed only with increasing its own power?

Have all the people who work at the National Security Agency sold their souls to the devil and gotten drunk on the dream of electronic omnipotence?

Do you folks regularly trample all over the Constitution?

Or is Edward Snowden basically a “grandiose narcissist,” as the legal writer Jeff Toobin called him yesterday — a naive young man who unfairly smeared hundreds of thousands of good people who are devoting their professional lives to protecting America?

Feel free to send me your side of the story anytime at [email protected]

Or, if you’re scared to use the electronic communications that you all are supposedly recording all of, just drop a big fat package of documents in the mail to 257 Park Avenue South, NY NY 10010.

America looks forward to hearing your side of this!

