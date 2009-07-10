Dear Readers: What's Up With Jimmy Lee?

While women who should know better regularly confess to having crushes on JP Morgan Chase chief Jamie Dimon, the men we talk to are more likely mention their admiration of Jimmy Lee. He was the biggest of the BSDs at JPM while private equity acquisitions were ruling the street. He is typically presented as a kind of superhero banker, the kind of guy every other guy wants to be.

For a good example of this representation, check out this profile on TheStreet.com. Toward the end it notes that Lee may be losing influence in the post-private equity era. But it spends several hundred words describing the awe with which other people regard Lee. This has been going on for a long time. Back in 2000, Forbes breathelessly described the ease wih which Lee could raise billions for any deal.

So naturally we’re wondering: is this guy all he’s cracked up to be? More particularly: what do his underlings think of him? Let us know your very worst or very best Jimmy Lee story.

Here’s Erin Burnett interviewing Lee earlier this week. (Fun fact: both went to Williams College!)





