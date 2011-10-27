DEAR PATRIOT: Herman Cain Is Now Trying To Use His Huge Poll Numbers To Raise Money

Herman Cain isn’t letting his surge in the polls go to waste.



Here’s the fundraising ad the campaign sent out today (including in a sponsored Daily Caller email) boasting “if the election were held today, I am the ONLY Republican who would defeat President Obama!”

Indeed.

Cain goes on to use his lack of funds in the bank, and people on the ground as further proof of his outside status: “Most of my GOP opponents are career politicians who have established massive fundraising networks nationwide, and the first primaries could be held in as few as 60 days!”

Cain is currently (amazingly) ahead in the polls despite ending the last quarter with nearly nothing in the bank and nobody on the ground in the key states. He does however have an impressive Klout score, so perhaps Cain is proof none of those things matter.

Full ad below.

Dear Patriot,

Last week’s CNN debate was my first debate as the clear front runner in the GOP primary. I am truly honored and humbled to be in this position. My recent surge in the polls is a clear indication that Americans are hearing my message loud and clear.

Friends, I am a problem solver, and America needs a common sense problem solver in the White House!

But, I need your help today. Most of my GOP opponents are career politicians who have established massive fundraising networks nationwide, and the first primaries could be held in as few as 60 days! Please make a secure contribution of $25, $50, $100, $250, or more, up to the legal maximum, to my campaign for President.

CNN’s moderator, Anderson Cooper, asked which candidate could beat Obama. Well, according to a recently released Rassmussen Poll, if the election were held today, I am the ONLY Republican who would defeat President Obama!

This is a game changer, because its the first time that a GOP candidate has polled ahead of President Obama.

You see, Americans are looking for new solutions. They are tired of the same old rhetoric. That is why my “9-9-9 Plan” has gained so much attention, and why my fellow GOP contenders are so intimidated by my “9-9-9 Plan.”

The “9-9-9 Plan” offers a new, real solution to our economic troubles.

It will stimulate the economy through the private sector by closing loopholes, minimising job killing taxes, and eliminating uncertainty from the economy.

And let me be clear, the “9-9-9 Plan” is a jobs plan, it is revenue neutral, it does not raise taxes on those that are making the least. Let’s throw out the 10 million word mess that is our current IRS Code and put in our plan which will liberate the American workers and liberate American businesses.

But now I need your help more than ever to spread the word about my “9-9-9 Plan.” Please donate a most generous gift today.

Time is short!

Thank you for your continued support and generosity. With your support, we can elect a real, common sense problem solver to the White House.

Sincerely

