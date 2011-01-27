Dear Obama, It's Time To End Our Dependence On Foreign Cocoa

News that the Ivory Coast is imposing a 30-day ban on cocoa exports has chocolate lovers (and producers) reeling.



According to Citi, most of the big chocolate companies should be OK, though the European makers source more cocoa from Ivory coast than American ones (so Cadbury in slightly worse shape than Hershey’s).

Meanwhile, this chart of where America gets its cocoa leads us to call for a creation of a strong domestic cocoa industry.

Photo: citi

