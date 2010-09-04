Dear Obama, Here's Your Problem: We Have No Idea What's In Your Small Business Bill

Photo: The White House

So Obama took yet another opportunity to swipe at Congressional republicans for blocking some small business bill that he’s been pushing for a while.Apparently it has some tax cuts, R&D credits, and a waiver of fees for entrepreneurs, and a suspension of capital gains (for some kinds of investments). Or maybe it has a couple or one of those things. We actually have no idea, to be honest. Those were just some snippets we remember hearing. We tried to take notes, but, eh, we weren’t sure what to write down, cause we didn’t know what was significant.



And there is the President’s problem right there. You can’t slam your opponents for obstructing something, if nobody knows what that something is. Impossible. Even if the bill were actually good for small businesses (and paid for), the GOP could get away with blocking it, because nobody could possibly care about a bill they can’t understand.

If Obama wants to gain traction, he needs to lay out something uber simple (a payroll tax holiday) that can be written in one or two sentences, and then rake his opponents over the coals. Otherwise, forget about it.

