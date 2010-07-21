On Our Third Birthday, Some Thoughts On Digital Media And The Future Of The Newspaper Business

Our digital slave-labour camp

Yesterday, we poked fun at the New York Times’s latest discussion of how hard people in successful online media companies work. We poked fun because the New York Times never seems to portray the energy, excitement, industriousness, and intensity of this business–our business–in a positive light.



For example, the NYT never seems to note that this is a dynamic new industry that is creating jobs and revitalizing a trade that has become fat and happy and set in its ways (mainstream media). Rather, the NYT portrays the industry as some sort of digital slave labour camp–focusing on online media manager heart attacks, “burnout”, and employees reduced to tears at their desks.

And we get tired of seeing companies like ours portrayed like that. Not only because we love what we do but because we think we’ve created a dynamic, exciting workplace–one in which talented, motivated people succeed and hard work, team-work, creativity, and success are rewarded.

Importantly, we have created this environment not only because we would be toast without it (sad but true), but because it’s the kind of environment that WE want to work in. The folks who thrive at Business Insider could easily work anywhere, and we’re thilled they are choosing to work here. We’re also proud as hell of the hard work they do.

(It’s our third birthday today, so we’re feeling nostalgic and proud of our team.).

Anyway, after we poked fun at the NYT article yesterday, we got several notes from folks observing that there are plenty of people at newspapers who work hard, too, that working hard at a newspaper is no guarantee of continued employment these days, and that making the transition from newspapers to digital pay scales is tough, especially for mid-career folks with families.

And of course all that is true, and we didn’t mean to be insensitive to it.

And so, as a balance to yesterday’s fun-poking, we thought we’d run through a few points that rarely seem to make it into newspaper articles about our industry AND the newspaper industry.

First, on the “digital slave-labour pay scales” theme, we’re happy to report that–at least at this company–we’ve reached the point where our full-time pay and benefits are equal to or more than those at most mainstream media organisations (not all, but most). Most of our team have the opportunity to earn performance-based bonuses, but these bonuses are NOT just tied to readership goals. They’re also dependent on teamwork, quality, management, attitude, effort, improvement, and other more subjective measures that help us build a better product and company.

Importantly, we’re fortunate enough to have reached the point where we can pay better-than-market and run the company at break-even after only three years, which is a short investment period for a media business. This is encouraging–not just for us but for the digital media industry as a whole. As we continue to grow, we will invest everything we can back into the business. This should allow us to continue to improve the quality of our content AND continue to build the best digital team in the business. We will never employ as many journalists as the New York Times–the digital business model just won’t support it–but what we lack in numbers, we’ll make up in talent, commitment, and excellence in the medium.

This last point can’t be stressed enough, and it’s often forgotten: The digital and print media are different. One big reason digital newsrooms seem so foreign and stressful to those who have spent their careers in print is that the digital product, production schedules, goals, work-flow, reporting styles, and skill-sets are so different. It’s hard to step from a senior slot in print to a senior slot in TV without feeling like a fish out of water–and it’s the same when moving from print to digital. That’s the main reason it’s hard for many print folks to make a mid-career transition. It’s not just that succeeding in a real-time digital environment means working intensely and effectively. It’s also that the skills required for success in each medium are different.

And Now On To What Your Newspaper Bosses Aren’t Telling You…

With respect to the future of the newspaper business, we continue to be amazed at the vague-but-positive noises about the “transition to digital” that emanate from the mouths of newspaper bosses. After five disastrous years, newspaper bosses are finally acknowledging that the industry is going through a rough time, but they still aren’t being fully forthright with their employees about the employees’ long-term employment prospects.

Perhaps this is because the newspaper bosses don’t want to be the bearers of bad news. Perhaps they’re hoping for a miracle. Perhaps they themselves are in denial.

Whatever the reason, newspaper folks deserve to know just how challenging the future of their business (and, therefore, careers) is likely to be. And because newspaper bosses aren’t spelling it out for them, we will.