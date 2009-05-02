Dear Mr. President, Please Hurry Up And Fire The Terror Plane Plotter

We’re addressing you directly Mr. President, because we think this is a very serious issue. We know that you had nothing to do with the terrible idea of doing that low-altitude flyby that scared the bejezus out of office workers in the Financial District and Jersey City. It’s not your fault. But it is your job to punish the people who are to blame.



So why does Louis Caldera, the guy who confessed to authorizing the mission, still have his job as White House Military Office director? OK. We know you were busy with the whole Chrylser deal. We’ll give you a break on that. But now that’s done, and you’ve got to clean up your own house.

The egregious judgment Caldera displayed calls for immediate dismissal. You can’t afford to wait for him to resign. You have emphasised accountability in your administration. This is your first real test. Don’t screw it up.

