Dear Mr. Bewkes: We're Waiting (TWX)

Jeff Bewkes has officially been in control of Time Warner for a month (and unofficially for several months). So far, during his short, silent tenure, the stock has gone nowhere but…down. How far down? It dipped below $15 this morning.

So, Jeff, we don’t mean to be pushy, but you’ve had a lot of time to think about what to do here, so we would appreciate it if you told us. We know you’re “looking at everything”–you said so on the Q3 conference call–but since then we haven’t heard bupkis.

It’s true: Other than spinning off AOL, we don’t have a lot of ideas for you. But that’s why you’re getting paid the big bucks. We hope you’re not going to pull a Les Moonves–fiddling with the financial levers and telling us that everything is great even as it sucks–but we really are curious. So, please, hurry up and tell us!

Disclosure: Henry Blodget has owned the sack of rocks known as TWX for what feels like eternity

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.