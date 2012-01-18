Dear Morgan Stanley Folks, How Do You Feel About This New Bonus Plan?

Photo: AP

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, bonus cash payouts at Morgan Stanley will be capped at $125,000 this year. Let us know what you think is going on here and how you feel about this compensation plan.



And don’t worry, we won’t share your name if we include your thoughts in anything we write. We just want to get a feel for what’s going on in your office.

Thanks.

Please send an email to [email protected]

