DEAR MICROSOFT EMPLOYEES: Are You Happy With The Company's New Strategies?

Microsoft is in upheaval.It is throwing out the traditional look of Windows for a radical new interface with Windows 8. It is suddenly competing with its partners by building its own tablet.



It’s old strategy of seeing what competitors do well, then copying them and crushing them no longer works. Bing has not slowed Google. Window Phone is being left in the dust.

And now the iPad is a real threat to dismantle Microsoft’s monopoly on personal computing.

We want to know what Microsoft’s employees think of all the changes and how the company is dealing with it. What do you think of Windows 8? Are you happy that Microsoft is overhauling the crown jewel of the company? What do you think of the Surface? Is this the right move for Microsoft? Or is it a blunder to directly compete with Apple and your partners?

If you’ve got thoughts to share on the atmosphere these days at Microsoft, send them on to us at [email protected] or @Julie188 on Twitter. We are discreet.

