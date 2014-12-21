Watch Out Lululemon -- Women Are Going Crazy Over These No-Underwear Yoga Pants

Lingerie company Dear Kate has a new approach to what type of support women need when it comes to intimate apparel.

Founder and CEO Julie Sygiel developed underwear with a “silky soft, patent-pending fabric” that is wicking, stain releasing and leak resistant.

Using the same technology, she’s created the first ever line of yoga pants designed to be worn without underwear.

Produced by Sam Rega. Additional camera by Alana Kakoyiannis.

