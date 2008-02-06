Dear Jerry: Come Out of the Cave!

According to Kara Swisher, Jerry Yang and the rest of Yahoo’s board and senior management (YHOO) have disappeared into a “cave.” We understand that the company can’t pursue Steve Ballmer’s communications strategy–extolling the virtues of the Microsoft-Yahoo combo and the attractiveness of $31 a share 24/7–but The Cave’s not a winner.

We need to hear from Jerry! We know he’s a busy guy, however, so will go ahead and recommend a new communications strategy. We’ll even suggest a few things to say.

Jerry: send another personal email and video message to the Yahoo troops, saying:

Want to give you regular updates

Can’t share many details because of legal sensitivity (hope you’ll understand)

Board and I working around the clock to evaluate Microsoft’s offer and explore alternatives.

Process could take a few weeks, but I’ll update you again Monday.

Thank you for your patience and hard work.

2. Give regular weekly email and video updates until crisis resolved.

The troops (and Wall Street) need to know that Yahoo’s leadership is strong. Regular updates would reduce the impact of rumours, conjecture, fear, etc., and reassure troops that management is on the case. So, come out of that cave!

