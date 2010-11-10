Dear Fired Ask.com Engineers: Sorry! But Please Come Work Here!

We gather that Ask.com just canned 130 engineers.



Well, that sucks. But hopefully this will ease the pain.

Unlike Ask.com, we’re growing fast, and we would be STOKED to hire some of you.

If interested, please send a note and resume to Andrew Fleming at afleming AT businessinsider.com.

And here are some more specifics from Pax Dickinson, the head of our tech team.

